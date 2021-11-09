Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Lowered to $2.00

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,379,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.