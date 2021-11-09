Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

