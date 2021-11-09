Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 9th (ABDN, ABF, AZN, BA, BHP, CRPR, DLG, DSCV, FDEV, GFTU)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 9th:

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £105 ($137.18) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($81.00) price target on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

