Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) in the last few weeks:
- 10/22/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 9/24/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
STT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,950. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 106,339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.