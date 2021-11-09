Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/24/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,950. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 106,339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

