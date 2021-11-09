APYSwap (APYS) Hits One Day Volume of $833,546.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $833,546.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.