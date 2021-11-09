Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter Sells 30,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,396. The company has a market cap of $581.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

