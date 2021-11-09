Arqma Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $714,115.13 and approximately $6,482.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,379.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,773.33 or 0.07084205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00394836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $713.43 or 0.01058817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00092294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00430667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00277247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00221006 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,320,877 coins and its circulating supply is 11,276,334 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

