Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $367,350.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARW stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.98. 246,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

