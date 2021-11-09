Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 5,481 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 12,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.