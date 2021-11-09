Auto One Day Volume Reaches $7.24 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $1,104.03 or 0.01638516 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $58.52 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.