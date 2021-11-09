AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of AutoNation worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

