Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

AVID stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

