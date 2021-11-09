Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,811,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,446. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.