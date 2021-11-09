Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
BLDP traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,811,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,446. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
