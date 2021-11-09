Barry T. Smitherman Sells 16,910 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNP remained flat at $$26.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 1,140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

