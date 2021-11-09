Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $3,519.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000107 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,837,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,673,751 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.