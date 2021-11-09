Bitcoin Incognito Trading 61.3% Higher This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $96,445.96 and $490.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

