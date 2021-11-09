BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.65 ($73.71).

Several research firms have recently commented on BNP. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €59.39 ($69.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.