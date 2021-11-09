Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires $23,185.12 in Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $23,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 23.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.