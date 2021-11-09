Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Purchases 1,075 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson acquired 1,075 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,932.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BSBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 1,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.