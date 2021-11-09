Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

