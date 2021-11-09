BSCView One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,867.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. BSCView has a market cap of $298,268.99 and $57,867.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00075840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00100614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,478.90 or 0.99605195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.47 or 0.07018045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020298 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

