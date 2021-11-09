Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1,084.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

