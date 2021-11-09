Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Caleres worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -46.67%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,706 shares of company stock worth $1,558,056 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

