CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

CARG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 2,143,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 642,602 shares of company stock worth $21,148,513 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

