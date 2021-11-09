Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $122.76 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 122,052,233 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.