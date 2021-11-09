CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Buys $22,380.00 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The company has a market cap of $121.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

