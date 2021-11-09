CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 35,207 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

