Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,273 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Cogent Communications worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 644.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

