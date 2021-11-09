Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,035 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $27,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 105.6% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

