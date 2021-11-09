Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,630 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,219 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

WRE stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

