Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 67,122 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,122 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Rent-A-Center worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.