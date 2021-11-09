Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Trupanion worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.83.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $41,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock worth $3,416,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.