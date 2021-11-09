Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Global Net Lease worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

