Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Werner Enterprises worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

