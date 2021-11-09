Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,951 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Simmons First National worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.