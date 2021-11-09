Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,284 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vir Biotechnology worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,261,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

