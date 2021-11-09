Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 40,550 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Schrödinger worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Schrödinger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

