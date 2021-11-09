Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,029 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.43. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

