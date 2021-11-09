Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 62,536 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Magnite worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 224.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,748 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

