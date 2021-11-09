Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,869 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Insperity worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Insperity by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.