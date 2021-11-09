Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of WD-40 worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $6,299,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $7,400,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $232.77 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

