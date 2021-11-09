Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.