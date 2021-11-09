Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 145,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Fulton Financial worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.