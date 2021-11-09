Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.07 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Group 1 Automotive worth $26,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $7,349,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.35 and a twelve month high of $206.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

