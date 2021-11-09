Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.12 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of South Jersey Industries worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SJI opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

