Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.20 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pure Storage worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

