Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.73 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.33% of World Fuel Services worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 131.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 524.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 100.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

