Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Mercury Systems worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

