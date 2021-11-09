Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $217,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 195,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.2% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 498,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

