Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Walker & Dunlop worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $149.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

